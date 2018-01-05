Urbana woman pleads guilty to stealing $10K from Walmart

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from Walmart.

Chasity McGee admitted to stealing money from cash drawers while she was employed there.

McGee was ordered to reimburse the store and perform community service.

