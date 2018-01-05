One dead after police chase, fiery car crash in Macoupin County

BUNKER HILL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed after a fiery car crash in Macoupin County.

State police were trying to conduct a traffic stop. Officers said the driver, Christopher Johnson of East Alton, was speeding at the corner of Warren and Franklin in Bunker Hill.

When officers tried to stop Johnson, he lost control and hit a tree near the corner of Warren and Franklin. The vehicle caught fire.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.