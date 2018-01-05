Free tattoos helped collect toy donations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur tattoo shop plays a major role in toy donations every Christmas.

For one day each year, Oakwood Tattoo gives out a free tattoo in exchange for a toy. The business normally charges prices around $150 for tattoos.

The toys Oakwood collects in Toys for Tats help WAND-TV with its annual Spirit of Giving drive each holiday season. In 2017, the store collected about 500 toys in a day and raised at least $10,000. One of every 10 toys WAND-TV collected in 2017 came from Oakwood’s effort.

“We have a lot of (tattoo artists) come from all over the country to help us with the event,” said Toys for Tats leader Holly Harrison.

WAND-TV presented Oakwood Tattoo with the latest Spirit of Central Illinois award for its hard work and the community difference it made.

Harrison says Oakwood plans to keep doing the toy drive in future years.

“We’re definitely going to be doing it again (in) 2018 (and) 2019,” Harrison said. “We’re going to keep on going every year, and keep growing it until we can’t grow it anymore.”