How to order 'secret' Harry Potter drinks at Starbucks

If you are a fan of Harry Potter and Starbucks, we have good news for you.

There is a secret menu just for Potter fans, and if you have the right information, drinks inspired by the films and books can be yours.

Magical concoctions like a Butterbeer Latte and Butterbeer Frappuccino are available if you know the recipes.

For a Butterbeer Frappuccino, order a Crème Frappuccino with caramel and toffee nut syrups. Then, add a caramel drizzle on top.

For a Butterbeer Latte, get a latte with whole milk, caramel syrup, toffee nut syrup, and cinnamon dulce syrup. Add whipped cream and salted caramel bits.