Police: Man spreads poop aboard airplane

ANCHORAGE, Ala. (WAND) – A man stands accused of vandalizing airplane bathrooms with human waste.

Police say an United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was rerouted to Anchorage Thursday night after someone tried to spread fecal matter around bathrooms on the flight. Officers say he tried to flush his shirt at one point.

Law enforcement leaders say the man went to an Alaska hospital for a mental health assessment. Police did not arrest him.

Police say he did not interfere in any way with the crew on Flight 895.

The same plane will leave from Anchorage on Friday for its next destination.