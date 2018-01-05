Danville fights 4 fires in 5 days

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): The subzero temperatures are creating challenges for firefighters.

The Danville Fire Department has responded to four fires in five days.

"It's unpredictable," Assistant Fire Chief Dave Milholland says. "You can have a lot and then you can go months without a fire."

Every one of those fires was fought in subzero temperatures.

"Our main thing we use to fight fires is water, it's our big extinguishing agent and it's going to get everywhere, no matter what," Milholland says. "We're shooting hoses all over the place and everything's getting wet and it freezes pretty quickly."

It's when the water freezes that firefighters face challenges.

"A lot of it's about the footing and walking around and being able to walk around and not slip and fall," Milholland says. "You have to walk a lot slower, you have to be more deliberate with every step. You have to have one eye on the ground and on eye on the fire itself."

Danville Mass Transit has been bringing a bus to help keep the firefighters warm.

"They're sending a city bus down to our fires when it's this cold and we're able to rotate crews in and out of the bus to keep them warm," Milholland says.

The cause of each fire is still unknown but they say in the winter it's important to be careful with space heaters.

"And I can understand, nobody wants their pipes to freeze," Milholland says. "And it seems like a good idea: lets put a space heater in the crawl space or use a salamander heater or something like that, but it is really dangerous. Those things, you really have to keep an eye on them."

He says it's been a crazy few days but that his fire fighters are holding up well.

"You sign on for this, this is what we expect and the guys really come together and they really work hard and they're really up to the challenge, I believe," Milholland says.