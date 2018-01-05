Water mains breaking throughout Central Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Throughout Central Illinois water mains are breaking.

The small city of Macon was a victim to a break Thursday afternoon. Charlie Dunmire the water superintendent for Macon says he was driving back into town Thursday and saw running water and knew “water shouldn’t be running this time of year.”

Dunmire says the cold weather and the age of pipes is what leads some water mains to break. Dunmire says, “ground temperatures might be 60 degrees and when water goes through the pipes that’s 10 to 15 degrees colder it causes stress on the pipes.”

Small cities around Central Illinois sometimes struggle with getting water breaks fixed. Dunmire says smaller communities only have 1 to 2 guys and they sometimes have to ask surrounding communities for help.”

Larger cities like Springfield have multiple crews with multiple workers. Ted Meckes from CWLP says his crews have worked day and night. CWLP says, since January 1st they’ve had 17 water main breaks.

Meckes says because of cold weather his crews are working cold and long days. Meckes explains, “Most of the recent breaks are due to cold. It’s the ground shifting with it being so dry there are many cracks in the ground and frost works it’s way through those cracks.”

Water main breaks can cost cities and villages anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on where the break happens.