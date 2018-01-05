Community donations pay for library late fees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield community came together and donated money to pay for library late fees.

Over $6,700 was donated to Lincoln Library in Springfield. Elizabeth Bucheta the Lincoln Library Communications Manager says, people helped pay for fines that ranged from small to big.

Nearly 170 children’s library cards were unblocked because of the donations.

Bucheta says Lincoln Library is a very active library and she encourages everyone to come visit.