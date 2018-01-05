Flu outbreak prompts clinic hours change

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois clinics are changing their hours in response to a flu outbreak.

Decatur Memorial Hospital says it will expand hours at two Express Care locations because of what it calls a “heavy” flu outbreak. The hours will affect DMH Express Care North (3131 N. Water St.) and DMH Express Care East (4455 U.S. Route 36 East).

Each of those clinics will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. DMH says it will soon have to make a decision about keeping the extended hours for the long-term future.

Health leaders are reminding the public that flu symptoms can include fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, chills and fatigue. People should seek medical attention if those symptoms start to show.