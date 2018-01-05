Reward offered in gaming machine theft case

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A gaming company says several people stole money from its machines.

In a Facebook post, J&J Ventures Gaming says it noticed cash missing from machines at three video gaming businesses it owns. Security cameras caught suspects approaching the machines in question.

J&J says money is missing from Huck’s stores in Mt. Vernon (45th Street) and Salem, along with a Jack Flash business in Farina.

The company says the thieves were seen in Vandalia on Monday, Pocahontas on Tuesday and in Vandalia again on Wednesday. J&J believes they may have driven a grey Pontiac Grand Prix. They say one of the suspects could be named “Ben”.

J&J Ventures is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They say information should be reported to Kevin Willis at (217)347-4303 or through email at kwillis@jjventures.com.