Negative 100 degree weather expected in northeast

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WAND) – Bitter cold weather on a New Hampshire mountain is expected to reach a new low Friday night.

The New York Times reports temperatures are expected to plummet to 100 degrees below zero on Friday night on Mount Washington, a peak which already has a reputation for potentially dangerous temperatures and wind chill. The actual temperature is expected to sit at 40 degrees below, with wind chill pushing it to 100 below.

The Times reports temperatures had already reached 70 below with wind chill as of Friday afternoon.

When temperatures drop to near 100 degrees below zero, the New York Post reports a person can end up with frostbite with less than one minute of skin exposure.

Senior meteorologist Mike Carmon, who works at the Mount Washington Observatory, told the Times that Mount Washington could have the lowest temperature in the continental United States on Friday night.