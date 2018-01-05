Search underway for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Bloomington woman went missing this week.

Officers say Kathleen Tabor, 72, disappeared from OSF St. Joseph Medical Center on Jan. 3 after police say she left against medical advice. They say Tabor is dealing with medical and mental health issues.

Tabor is 5-foot-5, weighs between 100 and 110 pounds, and has long grey hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was walking around with a walker when she disappeared, reportedly near Oak and Washington streets in Bloomington.

Police say Tabor might go back the first name “Vivian” or the last name of “Howe”.

Anyone with information should call Bloomington police at (309)820-8888.