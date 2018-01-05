Troopers on scene of two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a two-vehicle crash slowed down traffic in the Springfield area.

Officers say it happened Friday night on Interstate 55 near Stevenson Drive (mile marker 93). Illinois State Police closed off the left lane of I-55 northbound and the right lane on the southbound side in that area.

State police did not specify how the crash started when WAND-TV called for details.

First responders are still working at the scene. Details of possible injuries are unknown.

Troopers say drivers need to be careful near the scene of the crash or take a different route if possible.