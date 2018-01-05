Rival schools score for student battling cancer

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) — It’s a classic rivalry game.

The pride.

The pageantry.

The big plays on the court.

But this game between St. Teresa and Central A&M isn’t about who puts up the most points. It’s about supporting one of their own — a cheerleader in need of a little cheering herself.

“I have a solid pseudopapular tumor on my pancreas and it metastasized to my live,” said St. Teresa sophomore Angela Bean.

Angela and her family are facing mounting medical bills and expensive treatments in Chicago. That’s when these two rivals in the Central Illinois Conference decided to team up to score some extra help.

Rival fans Chelli Branyan and Kari Medler played point guard for the cause. The two schools raised $1500 — before tip off.

“It’s great to have a rivalry, but when it’s all said and done, you need to have friends and be supportive of each other,” Branyan said.

“I want her to have the impression that we are good people who love everyone — even if they’re our rival on the football field or on the basketball court,” Medler said.

While Angela is obviously pulling for the Bulldogs in this contest, she wants everyone to win at a different game — a game called life.

“I just want everybody to live their life because you never know when something like this is going to happen to you,” Angela said. “You only regret the chances you didn’t take.”