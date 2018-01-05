Phone charging warning issued to public

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Firefighters say a phone charging hazard could exist in a person’s bed.

Pana firefighters say it’s dangerous to sleep with a charging phone because it serves as a heat source. They say any heat source can potentially start a fire, especially where electronic devices are concerned.

“The thing is, phones have a little vent on them so that when you charge them, it lets the heat out,” said Pana Fire Chief Rod Bland. “It’s like anything else. (If) you cover the vent up, it creates heat. The heat has no place to dissipate.”

To avoid a potential fire, phone manufacturers say people should charge phones while they’re away, or on a hard surface like a table.