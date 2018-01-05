Phone charging warning issued to publicPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Phone charging warning issued to public
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Firefighters say a phone charging hazard could exist in a person’s bed. .
-
Reward offered in gaming machine theft case
ILLINOIS (WAND) – A gaming company says several people stole money from its machines.
-
Search underway for missing Bloomington woman
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Bloomington woman went missing this week.
-
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/5
It was a wild night in Central Illinois high school basketball! Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you games from all across the 217 area code, from Springfield to Decatur to Champaign! Scoreboard Casey-Westfield 72, Paris 40 Central 60, Centennial 48 Danville 66, Bloomington 58 Dieterich 70, Altamont 43 Effingham 68, Mt. Zion 62 GCMS 63, Tremont 46 Lanphier 71, Eisenhower 56 LSA 74, Villa Grove-Heritage 58 MacArthur 58, Glenwood 54 Maroa-Forsyth 47, Argenta-Orean...
-
Negative 100 degree weather expected in northeast
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WAND) – Bitter cold weather on a New Hampshire mountain is expected to reach a new low Friday night.
-
'Jeopardy!' releases statement about Alex Trebek injury
CULVER CITY, Calf. (WAND) - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had to undergo surgery as a result of a fall and head injury.
-
Flu outbreak prompts clinic hours change
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois clinics are changing their hours in response to a flu outbreak.
-
Police: Man spreads poop aboard airplane
ANCHORAGE, Ala. (WAND) – A man stands accused of vandalizing airplane bathrooms with human waste.
-
Transgender inmate seeks rare transfer to female prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A 26-year-old transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence in Illinois for burglary is seeking a rarely granted transfer to a female prison where she says she'll be less vulnerable to the kinds of sexual assault, taunting and beatings she's been subjected to in male prisons.
-
Lottery urges million-dollar winner to claim prize
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Someone has won a multi-million dollar lottery prize in Illinois.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 1/5/2018
-
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 1/5/2018
-
Phone charging warning issued to public
-
Thoughts on Sunday's Storm
-
Evening Forecast
-
Police searching for Decatur murder suspect
-
Free tattoos helped collect toy donations
-
Tupper's Take: Michigan preview 1-5
-
WAND News at 10PM: 12/26/2017
-
Flu outbreak prompts clinic hours change
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-