Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/5

MacArthur senior Amir Brummett led the Generals with 30 points on 9 of 15 shooting in a 58-54 win over Glenwood on Friday in Decatur. MacArthur senior Amir Brummett led the Generals with 30 points on 9 of 15 shooting in a 58-54 win over Glenwood on Friday in Decatur.

It was a wild night in Central Illinois high school basketball! Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you games from all across the 217 area code, from Springfield to Decatur to Champaign!


Scoreboard
Casey-Westfield 72, Paris 40
Central 60, Centennial 48
Danville 66, Bloomington 58
Dieterich 70, Altamont 43
Effingham 68, Mt. Zion 62
GCMS 63, Tremont 46
Lanphier 71, Eisenhower 56
LSA 74, Villa Grove-Heritage 58
MacArthur 58, Glenwood 54
Maroa-Forsyth 47, Argenta-Oreana 39
Momence 68, PBL 62
Mt. Pulaski 86, Hartsburg-Embden 42
Oakwood 75, Bismarck-Henning/RA 74
Ridgeview 74, Fisher 36
Robinson 78, Flora 49
Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Jacksonville 33
Salt Fork 54, Westville 47
Shelbyville 45, Clinton 42
Southeast 79, Rochester 26
St. Teresa 51, Central A&M 38
Sullivan 40, Tuscola 32
Teutopolis 67, St. Thomas More 46
University High 59, Springfield High 45
Warrensburg-Latham 66, Meridian 57
Williamsville 54, Illini Central 37

