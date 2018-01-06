Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 1/5

MacArthur senior Amir Brummett led the Generals with 30 points on 9 of 15 shooting in a 58-54 win over Glenwood on Friday in Decatur.

It was a wild night in Central Illinois high school basketball! Join WAND's Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they bring you games from all across the 217 area code, from Springfield to Decatur to Champaign!





Scoreboard

Casey-Westfield 72, Paris 40

Central 60, Centennial 48

Danville 66, Bloomington 58

Dieterich 70, Altamont 43

Effingham 68, Mt. Zion 62

GCMS 63, Tremont 46

Lanphier 71, Eisenhower 56

LSA 74, Villa Grove-Heritage 58

MacArthur 58, Glenwood 54

Maroa-Forsyth 47, Argenta-Oreana 39

Momence 68, PBL 62

Mt. Pulaski 86, Hartsburg-Embden 42

Oakwood 75, Bismarck-Henning/RA 74

Ridgeview 74, Fisher 36

Robinson 78, Flora 49

Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Jacksonville 33

Salt Fork 54, Westville 47

Shelbyville 45, Clinton 42

Southeast 79, Rochester 26

St. Teresa 51, Central A&M 38

Sullivan 40, Tuscola 32

Teutopolis 67, St. Thomas More 46

University High 59, Springfield High 45

Warrensburg-Latham 66, Meridian 57

Williamsville 54, Illini Central 37