Winter weather to impact central Illinois Sunday

DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) A system set to bring a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain and rain to the area. Look for snow/sleet to arrive after 10 AM Sunday morning.

As warmer air advects in aloft precipitation will then change over to a sleet/freezing rain mix. Still favoring more freezing rain due to the frozen ground. Snow looks to be the primary precipitation type for most of the day Sunday into Sunday evening across McLean, Ford and Iroquois County.

Late evening into early overnight precipitation changes over to all rain west of US-51 and south of I-72 as surface temperatures warm above freezing.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning all of central Illinois will see rain before it wraps up after 7 AM Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Noon Sunday through 6 AM Monday.

Ice Accumulations: .05" to .10"

Snow Accumulations: 1" to 2" McLean, Ford and Iroquois counties. Snow/Sleet Accumulations of a dusting to around 1" north of IL-16.

If you plan to travel Sunday do it as early as possible. Travel Sunday afternoon will be very slick! You can find the latest road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Stay tuned for updates on facebook, twitter and here at wandtv.com