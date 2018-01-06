Winter weather to impact central Illinois Sunday

Winter weather to impact central Illinois SundayPosted:
DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) A system set to bring a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain and rain to the area. A wintry mix of snow/sleet, freezing rain and rain. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of central Illinois Noon Sunday through 6 AM Monday.
-
-
