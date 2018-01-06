Decatur apartment fire claims one

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly apartment fire in Decatur claims the life of one man.

The Macon County Coroner says 54-year-old Lynn A. Booker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say firefighters responded to an apartment fire off of East Center Street in Decatur. Fire officials say the blaze heavily damaged the man's apartment.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.