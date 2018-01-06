Flight makes emergency landing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- A Dallas-bound American Eagle flight had to turn around and return to Peoria Saturday because of a mechanical problem, passengers report.

WAND meteorologist Adam Del Rosso was on the flight, which he said took off around 7:30 Saturday morning. Del Rosso said about twenty minutes into the flight, he felt what passengers thought was turbulence. Soon, he said, flight attendants told passengers they would make an emergency landing back in Peoria.

“We went over the emergency process, everything we needed to do,” Del Rosso said. “Once we were about 15 seconds from landing, we had to get into position and the flight attendant yelled ‘Brace! Brace!’”

Del Rosso said passengers broke into applause when the plane came to a stop.

“We were definitely thankful we were able to land safely and there wasn’t any kind of serious issue,” he said.

Afterward, the flight’s pilots told passengers a problem with a sensor on the plane was at issue, Del Rosso said.