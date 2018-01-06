A unique way to recycle Christmas trees

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - With the holiday season ending, it's time to recycle the Christmas tree.

Prairie Fruits Farms and Creamery asked the community to drop off their Christmas trees so they could feed them to the goats.

Wes Jerrell is the co-founder of Prairie Fruits Farms and Creamery and says with the cold weather and snow his goats have a hard time finding green plants to eat. He explains, that goats eat a lot of interesting things and Christmas trees fall into that category.