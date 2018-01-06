Children's Museum of Illinois is giving kids creative opportunities

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Museum of Illinois is getting kids creative gears turning. 

Once a month the museum holds STEAM Saturday's. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Music. 

The museum invites professionals from those areas to come and teach kids about their careers. 

More information is on the Children's Museum of Illinois' website. 

