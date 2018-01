ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan topped Illinois 79-69 in a tale of two halves Saturday.

The Illini took a 34-31 lead into the locker room after forcing Michigan into 12 first half turnovers.

It was a completely different story in the second half, with Michigan outscoring Illinois 48-35.

The Illini fall to 0-4 in the Big Ten ahead of Thursday's home matchup with Iowa.