A man is behind bars after crash along Route 48

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A crash along Route 48 and Damery Road in Blue Mound puts one man behind bars.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 10:40 P.M. they received a call regarding a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of Rt. 48 and Damery Rd., just north of Blue Mound.

When officers arrived they say deputies determined a 2015 Ford Edge was traveling south on Rt. 48 when it crossed the center line. Officers say, the Ford struck a 2001 Chevy passenger car that was traveling northbound on Rt. 48. Officials say after side swiping into the Chevy, both cars came to a stop in the ditch along Rt. 48.

The driver of the Chevy, a 60 year old man from Decatur. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with injuries. The driver of the Ford, 26 year old Jacob Hunt of rural Decatur, was arrested for improper lane usage, DUI and aggravated DUI.

Officers have not released any more information at this time.