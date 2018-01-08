Quilts of Valor comfort veterans who have been touched by war

LEROY, Ill. (WAND)-Quilt are often used to keep us warm, but citizens in LeRoy Illinois are making them to comfort veterans who have been involved in war.

"Quilts of Valor is the highest civilian award that we can give our veterans that have seen military war action," says Katherine Franklin the group leader of the LeRoy chapter for Quilts of Valor.

The LeRoy Quilts of Valor group have been around for about a year. However, the Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 and since over one hundred thousand veterans have been honored.

"We usually explain their service that they have done, and what awards they've had presented to them,” added Katherine. “After honoring them, then we literally wrap that quilt around them."

The ceremony is performed to help each veteran heal and show them that their service is appreciated.

"A lot of these veterans were never welcomed home and a lot of times it's the first time they have actually been welcomed home," added Katherine.

"It was a very touching moment when we wrapped that quilt around the veteran it all came together it was all worthwhile just to see the look on his face," says Sandra Franklin a volunteer with the organization.

The blankets are given as an award, but those who make them intend for the veterans to use them.

"These quilts are designed to be used and they aren't just a ceremonial quilt,” says Katherine.

While the quilts can't make up for lost time, volunteers say it helps them understand just how much veterans have sacrificed.

"It's a way to give back it's a way to honor these men and women who might not necessarily have been given their thank you's," added B.J. Schaefer a volunteer with the organization.

"It helps you as a person,” added Sandra. ” Knowing that every stitch that your sewing together is going to be given to a veteran it's very touching."

Those who make the quilts are all volunteer, and the material for quilts come from donations. If you are interested in learning more about the LeRoy Quilts of Valor organization you can visit the LeRoy American Legion Facebook page, or you can visit the Quilts of Valor Foundation Website.