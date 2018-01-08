Quilts of Valor comfort veterans who have been touched by warPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
A crash on Route 48 puts one man behind bars
BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A crash along Route 48 and Damery Road in Blue Mound puts one man behind bars.
School Closings Technical Difficulties
-
Winter weather to impact central Illinois Sunday
DECATUR, IL (WAND-TV) A system set to bring a wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain and rain to the area. A wintry mix of snow/sleet, freezing rain and rain. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of central Illinois Noon Sunday through 6 AM Monday.
-
Flight makes emergency landing in Peoria
WAND Meteorologist was on the flight and describes the experience.
-
Danville native Jerry Van Dyke dies at 86
The Danville native died at his ranch in Arkansas.
-
Decatur apartment fire claims one
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly apartment fire in Decatur claims one man.
-
Quilts of Valor comfort veterans who have been touched by war
LEROY, Ill. (WAND)-Quilt are often used to keep us warm, but citizens in LeRoy Illinois are making them to comfort veterans who have been involved in war. "Quilts of Valor is the highest civilian award that we can give our veterans that have seen military war action," says Katherine Franklin the group leader of the LeRoy chapter for Quilts of Valor. The LeRoy Quilts of Valor group have been around for about a year. However, the Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 and...
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Family with 3 children escape Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A family with three children escaped a fire that destroyed their home in Lincoln.
-
Man and woman being sought by police for "incident" at Rural King
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman connected to an incident at Rural King.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Man and woman being sought by police for "incident" at Rural King
-
Phone charging warning issued to public
-
Family with 3 children escape Lincoln house fire
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
Rival schools score for student battling cancer
-
Phone charging warning issued to public
-
I-TEAM: Sex Website Facing Scrutiny
-
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-