Multiple vehicles broken into in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers and deputies are trying to find who is responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins in St. Joseph.

The burglaries happened in St. Joseph late on Nov. 9 or in the early hours of Nov. 10.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies said the burglars took several items, including credit cards that were used at Meijer stores in Danville and Indianapolis.

Detectives have surveillance pictures of two men they said used the stolen cards. They are described as black in their late teens or early twenties, with slim builds and black hair.

Detectives were called back to St. Joseph for more vehicle burglaries that happened on Dec. 10. A handgun was taken from one vehicle and another credit card that was used at the Meijer in Danville.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373 TIPS.