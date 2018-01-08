Pop-up recycling event to be held in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Warm weather expected this week led Macon County Environmental Management to schedule a pop-up recycling event.

They will be collecting electronics for recycling on Wednesday, January 10 at 1750 N. 21st Street.

You can bring unwanted electronics like televisions, computers, and entertainment devices. But, you must make an appointment ahead of time by calling (217) 425-4505.

You are allowed to bring up to ten items, including three televisions (with pre-payment of $10 each), computers, laptops, printers, game consoles, cables and controllers, control boxes, or media players.

These are items that are banned from landfills due to state regulations.