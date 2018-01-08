New zoning laws would allow chicken and goat raising in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Chickens and goats could soon be allowed in Danville if new zoning changes are approved.

The changes are meant to promote urban agriculture.

Roosters would not be allowed.

City officials are considering public input on the matter over the next month.

There are other initiatives to grow urban agriculture, including proposed zoning laws to streamline the process to get approval for solar panels and wind turbines to be installed in the city limits for both private and commercial use.

