Illinois correctional officers getting new uniforms

ILLINOIS - (WAND) Illinois correctional officers will be getting new uniforms for the first time in more than a decade.

The newly designed uniforms will be tan polo-style shirts and navy blue pants. Instead of metal badges, badges will now be embroidered on shirts.

Previously, officers had dark blue uniforms. However, it was decided these were too similar to standard police department uniforms.

ID tags that officers wear around their necks on lanyards will have a breakaway feature to prevent inmates being able to use them to try and choke officers.

The new uniforms will cost less than the old ones. Currently, a set of uniforms costs $457.75. A set of the new uniforms will cost $390. The state will be replacing uniforms for about 9,000 staff members.