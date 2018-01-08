1 dead after crash in Menard County

MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Menard County.

A 25-year-old man from Table Grove, whose identity has not yet been released, died after his vehicle left the roadway on Rt. 97 north of Pumphouse Rd. and hit a tree.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are not yet sure what caused his SUV to leave the road.