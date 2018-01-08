Rifle fired inside apartment complex leads to police standoff

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bizarre and dangerous situation lead to an hours-long police standoff at a Decatur apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of N. Portage Pl. Sunday morning around 8:30.

The caller told police she head a loud sound and saw a bullet hole in her ceiling. Officers said the hole appeared to have been fired from the apartment directly above her.

Police said the occupant of that apartment was identified as Dillon Trimby. Trimby refused to come out.

Trimby's girlfriend came out of the apartment and told officers that he was under the influence of medication and had a rifle. She told officers Trimby was messing with the gun and it went off.

Officers were able to arrest Trimby around 11 a.m. Inside the apartment, they said they found a gun, live ammunition, a spent shell casing, and a burnt yellow glass pipe.

Trimby told police he had no memory of a rifle being fired inside his apartment. Officers said he admitted to smoking marijuana.

The rifle that was found in Trimby's apartment was reported stolen from Moultrie County.