Decatur man charged in DUI crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Decatur man is facing charges after a crash in Macon County, north of Blue Mound.

26-year-old Jacob Hunt was charged with DUI, aggravated DUI, and improper lane usage in the crash that left a 60-year-old man injured.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Rt. 48 and Damery Rd. around 10:40 Saturday night.

Deputies said Hunt's vehicle crossed the center line and hit a passenger car that was traveling north. After hitting the vehicle, they said Hunt continued south, but both vehicles came to a stop in the ditch.

Officials have not yet said what condition the 60-year-old victim is in, but he was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital.