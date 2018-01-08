Child porn conviction lands Champaign man 40 year sentence

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography.

57-year-old Duane Edwards pleaded guilty. Other charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Edwards was charged with conduct involving a 7-year-old boy whose mother was a friend of Edwards. The assault happened sometime between November 2012 and February in Edwards' home. In November, additional charges were brought against him involving the 7-year-old's older brother, who was also under the age of 13.

Prosecutors said the sexual abuse was discovered in February 2017 when the younger boy spent the weekend at Edwards' home and told his mother, who lives in Mattoon, what happened to him.

A search warrant for the home was served on March 1. Police found an explicit photo of the 7-year-old in bed with Edwards on Edwards' cell phone.

The plea agreement was reached after the victims' family decided they did not want the children to go through a trial.

Police are unsure of just how long the boys were victimized by Edwards.

Edwards had previous convictions for child sexual abuse. He was convicted in 1989 of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In 2015, he was convicted in Champaign County of being a sex offender in a public park after an Urbana police officer found him in a car with five children under the age of 7 at Crystal Lake Park. Two of those children were the boys listed in the 2017 conviction.

In 2015, prosecutors said none of the children in the car accused Edwards of harming them. He was given two years of probation for that incident.

was given credit for 314 days served and will have to pay more than $3,000 in fines and costs.