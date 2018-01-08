Champaign firefighters train for ice rescues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters in Champaign will be training on how to conduct ice rescues.

The department is conduction training on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings at Kaufman Lake in the 2700 block of W. Springfield Ave.

Firefighters will train on how to get a victim out of frigid water.

On Dec. 29, crews had to work quickly when a driver slid onto the lake. The woman meant to park by the lake to eat her lunch, but lost control on the bank and slid out onto the surface.