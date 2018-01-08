New high-end apartments could be coming to Springfield

New high-end apartments could be coming to SpringfieldPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
K9 named Leeroy Jenkins busts man with more than 100 grams of heroin
MACON COUNTY, Ill. - (WAND) A man is facing multiple drug charges after a police dog found more than 100 grams of heroin in his car.
-
Town encourages children to smoke
These parents are encouraging their children, some as young as 5, to smoke cigarettes.
-
Rifle fired inside apartment complex leads to police standoff
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bizarre and dangerous situation lead to an hours-long police standoff at a Decatur apartment complex.
-
Medication caused confusion for journalist who went missing
Houston police: Medication caused confusion for journalist HOUSTON (AP) — A sports journalist who was found after she went missing over the weekend told police officers that she had a severe reaction to medication that led her to become confused and disoriented, police said Monday.
-
Pet pig owners given 30 days to remove animals
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND): A family's pet pigs have received an eviction notice from Effingham leaders.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Wind turbine restrictions move to DeWitt County Board
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — Rachel Lyons has plans of moving her family out into the country — plans that could be put on hold should wind farms pop up nearby.
-
Child porn conviction lands Champaign man 40 year sentence
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for child pornography.
-
Phone charging warning issued to public
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Firefighters say a phone charging hazard could exist in a person’s bed. .
-
Psychologist appointed in toddler death case
Savannah Weiss is charged in the death of her child.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur apartment fire claims one
-
Decatur man charged in DUI crash
-
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
-
New high-end apartments could be coming to Springfield
-
Evening Forecast
-
I-TEAM: Sex Trafficking
-
The Walker Family: Living Dr. King's Dream
-
5 face meth charges after Springfield traffic stop
-
Police arrest purse robbery suspect
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-