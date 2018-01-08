New high-end apartments could be coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 500 block of East Monroe in Springfield could be getting a facelift.

Rick Lawrence from Bright New Day Investments is hoping to get approval to convert buildings into high-end apartments.

The project was approved recently by Springfield's Economic Development Commission for additional TIF money.

The project will be discussed during Tuesday's committee of the Whole meeting.

