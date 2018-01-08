K9 named Leeroy Jenkins busts man with more than 100 grams of heroin

MACON COUNTY, Ill. - (WAND) A man is facing multiple drug charges after a police dog found more than 100 grams of heroin in his car.

Bryant Land was stopped at I-72 near mile marker 144 Friday. He was stopped for failure to signal. Detectives had a search warrant for Land at the time of the traffic stop.

The Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit was conducting a narcotics investigation involving Land allegedly transporting drugs from Chicago to Decatur.

During the traffic stop, a police K9 named Leeroy Jenkins hit on the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. A female passenger inside the car was found to be in possession of about 106 grams of heroin with packaging.

The female told police she was traveling from Chicago with Land, and Land told her to conceal the drugs on her person. She said she was afraid of what Land would say if she refused.

Land denied knowing about the drugs and said he did not sell drugs.

Land has a criminal history with prior sentences for armed robbery, aggravated DUI, and drug charges out of Cook County and obstructing justice, driving on a revoked license, and drug charges out of Macon County.

He is currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He now has a bond of $200,000.