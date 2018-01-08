Pet pig owners given 30 days to remove animals

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND): A family's pet pigs have received an eviction notice from Effingham leaders. The owners of Minnie and Betsy say they've been given 30 days to remove the pigs from city limits.

When Tara and Brian Payne rescued to pet pigs two years ago, they say they had no idea it was against the law.

"I would be the last person to go and,like, I would not break the law, absolutely not," Tara Payne, an Effingham resident says.

The pigs recently drew a complaint from a neighbor and the city says they have to go.

The Paynes say people are uneducated about pigs - that they have a lot of similarities with dogs and cats.

"They use a litter box, our girls are house trained," Tara says. "I have a mini pool, like a baby pool, there's pine chips in it and that's what they use. I mean they go to their litter box and they use it like a cat would."

They say they love the pigs and that they're part of the family.

"It's very entertaining," Brian says.

"I have a big rug in front of the stove where I chop vegetables and stuff and they'll come in and they'll sit and beg and I'll throw them my peeled potatoes," Tara says.

But the mayor says it's against a 2007city ordinance and that the city has to draw the line somewhere.

"Do you allow tigers, do you allow elephants?" Mayor Bloemker asks. "Where do you draw the line with domesticated pets? Evidently several administrations ago here in Effingham they felt like pot belly pigs is where they draw the line."

He says everyone should be checking city ordinances before adopting pets.

"If you're getting beyond your typical domesticated animal - what we'd consider typical here in the United States, anyways, you know, cats and dogs - check with your local unit of government to see what the ordinance allows."

The Paynes are working with the Illinois Humane Society to try and convince the city to adopt a new ordinance that allows pigs in the city limits. They say the ordinance could give regulations and ground rules.

"How many you can have, whether it be one or two," Tara says. "They have to be spayed, they have to have shots, just like any other animal."

The Paynes say the pigs are part of the family and that they will move before getting rid of the animals.