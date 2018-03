CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- A psychologist will decide if a woman is fit to stand trial in the death of her toddler.

On Monday, a Coles County judge ordered the appointment of a clinical psychologist in the case of Savannah Weiss.

Police arrested Weiss in December after finding her two-year-old child dead in her home. An autopsy found malnourishment and dehydration.

Weiss is due back in court next month.