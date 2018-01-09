4 teens sought in campus attack

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois Police are looking for four teens who they say attacked a student on campus.

In a campus safety notice, officials said the attack happened near Altgeld Hall. The attack happened on Monday around 5:40 p.m.

Four people tried talking to the student. one of the four hit the student in the head with a hard object. Authorities say the suspects are four black male teens.

Anyone with information should contact the U of I Police Department at 217-333-1216.