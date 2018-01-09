Kitten killer to be formally charged

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect who police say killed kittens is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Elaina Chamblin also known as “Mak”, will be formally charged at the Macon County Courthouse.

Officers say 25-year-old Chamblin, first killed one of the animals in the spring of 2017. The suspect is accused of throwing a kitten against a garage wall, then bashing the heads of two others into walls in the time since May. Police say Chamblin killed a fourth kitten while sitting in a car, then disposed of the animal in November.

Police say the suspect killed the kittens because of mood swings.

Chamblin is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.