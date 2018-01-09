School board could take legal action on renovation work

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur School Board will consider legal action over drainage issues at a recently-renovated football field.

The board hired BLDD Architects and Nicholas & Associates to renovate the field. The agreement was signed in 2011.

A project manager says rain water often remained as big puddles of mud on the field. Work on the field was completed in 2014.

The board is also considering a new agreement to allow the contract time to fix the issues. The field revamp was part of a $76 million renovation for Decatur's public high schools.