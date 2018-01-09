Lawmakers pushing for new abortion bill

(WAND) – Two lawmakers are hoping to pass a new abortion bill surrounding a child who tests results indicate the child would have down syndrome.

House Bill 4210 was introduced by two Chicago area lawmakers. The bill would not allow women to get an abortion because their child will be born with down syndrome.

The bill would also make it a Class 4 felony for any doctor who performs the abortion. The woman would face criminal charges as well.

Indiana and Ohio have similar laws in place.