Oakwood schools closed for email threat

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - An email threat caused Oakwood schools to close on Tuesday.

The email was sent out late Monday. Superintendent Gary Lewis said school officials received the threat on Monday and reported it to police agencies.

He told the News Gazette that police are conduction an investigation.

The school was closed for safety of staff and students. School will re-open as soon as police and school officials deem is safe. Lewis said that parents would be notified of updates via email on Tuesday evening.