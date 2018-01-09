U of I student sues for violation of labor laws

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A University of Illinois student is suing a business program. The lawsuit claims a violation of labor laws.

"The Illinois Business Consulting program is one of our most popular offerings at this university," Robin Kaler, Director of Public Affairs at U of I, said in a phone interview.

The program is at the center of the lawsuit.

"It's a capstone experience for students to be able to take all of the things they've learned about - how to solve problems in the real world - and put them into place," Kaler says.

The program pairs students with real world clients to help solve a business or company problem.

"A company like Microsoft or Uber might ask us to look at a problem," Kaler says.

The lawsuit claims that the university is paid for the work done in this program, but that the students never receive any money for their work.

"The university invests in this program and then the external partners defray some of the costs of it," Kaler says. "It still costs the College of Business money. It is not something that we make money on. It is a program that we invest in to give our students a learning experience."

U of I says the program is highly competitive, with a 15% to 20% acceptance rate.

"Students want to work on these projects because they want to get real life experience with actual clients," Kaler says.

The former student suing is not releasing their identity.

They're asking for three years of pay back plus interest.