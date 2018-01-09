Crisis Nursery kicks of fund raising campaign

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The Crisis Nursery is launching a fund raising campaign.

The nursery offers free child care to families in crisis.

The founder of Jimmy Johns, Jimmy John Liautaud, and his wife, Leslie, are matching donations up to $100,000 dollars through the Liautaud Family Foundation.

This money will pay back loans the agency took out after the state defaulted on nearly $300,000 dollars in funding.

"To be able to open our doors to [kids] and keep them safe and warm on a cold night, if they're homeless, or to keep them safe, if their in a domestic violence situation, those are reasons that we're here," Stephanie Record, Executive Director of Crisis Nursery, says. "I think it's really hard to argue that that's not a really valuable thing to support."

You have until June to make the donation to qualify for the match. You can donate by visiting their website here.