Career Day at Richland Community College gives 8th graders ideas of future careers

Decatur, Ill. (WAND)- 8th Graders from all over Macon County got a taste of some careers that could be in their future.

The kids career day at Richland Community college over January 8th and 9th had area students take a test to see which careers might fir their personalities best. Then the students met some people in those fields. The students got to check out two different field options.

Later in the week, they will take a survey about what they learned during the career fair.