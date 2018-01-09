No one hurt in Decatur building fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Fire fighters say they still don’t know what started the fire in what used to be the Wake the Dead building.

Decatur fire fighters got a call early Tuesday evening about a building fire at the intersection of Jasper and Eldorado Street. When they arrived, they say fire was showing out of the building’s back three windows.

The building’s concrete floors may have prevented the fire from spreading to the second floor, confining it to the back corner of the building near Jasper Street.

“Being [an] older [building], the construction is a bit of a concern for us,” said Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott. “We know this place has been used for several different establishments over the years. If you look at the doorway where we’re going in, there [are] bricks missing from the windows up top. That’s a concern to us.”

Fire crews say no one was inside the building when they arrived and no one was hurt.