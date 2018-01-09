Paxton Man headed back to State Prison

PAXTON, IL (WAND) - A Paxton man charged with 11 felonies for trying to hijack multiple vehicles last month put back in State Prison.

31 year old Joshua Hatten was released from the Ford County Jail and taken back to state prison on a parole violation.

His transfer happened after his attorney requested a hearing in Ford County Circuit Court that Hatten's bond be lowered from $300,000 to $50,000.

There was already a "HOLD" on Hatten from IDOC.

Hatten was admitted to Stateville Correctional Center January 3 with projected parole date of May 16, 2019.

Hatten waived his right to a preliminary hearing and requested a jury trial on the 11 felony counts he faces.