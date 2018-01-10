Decatur remembers 'humble giant' Ray Rients

DECATUR -- The program at Ray Rients' memorial gathering says it all: "He was a humble giant, never seeking the spotlight and was always willing to help people."



On Tuesday, Rients got his much-deserved time in the spotlight.



MacArthur athletic director Jason Crutcher helped organize a ceremony to honor the longtime Decatur teacher, coach and scorer's table staple. He taught at Eisenhower while coaching football, basketball, wrestling and baseball -- then chose to help out by serving on the scorer's table at MacArthur and Eisenhower from 2003-2017.



It was fitting, then, for the school to put the scorer's table itself on stage at MacArthur's auditorium for Rients' memorial service.



The guest log? A scorer's book.



The Decatur Public Schools community also honored Rients during MacArthur's game against Glenwood on Friday -- with a pregame moment of silence and a ceremonial bag of Rients' favorite LifeSavers mints.