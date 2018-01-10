Redbirds' star Evans to miss 1-3 weeks

NORMAL --- Keyshawn Evans has exploded in 2017-18, going from a reserve sophomore guard to a junior who's one of the team's most deadly offensive weapons.



Now the Redbirds will have to do without him for 1-3 weeks as he nurses a knee injury that he sustained late last week in practice.



The Florida native has averaged 17.4 points per game this season after posting 5.8 last year, while also increasing his assists per game to a robust 4.3 and shooting .467 from 3-point range.



Illinois State head coach Dan Muller said that versatile 6-foot-6 wing Milik Yarbrough would increase his ball handling responsibilities in Evans' absence.



The Redbirds play Loyola on Wednesday night at Redbird Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.