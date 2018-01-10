Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lotPosted:
Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot
The truck dragged the man onto a nearby road before stopping on an interstate entrance ramp.
Walmart employee stole 2K for mother's surgery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Walmart employee is behind bars after police say she stole over $2,000 from her cash register.
Kitten killer to be formally charged
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect who police say killed kittens is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials: Building fire being investigated as suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Fire fighters say they still don’t know what started a suspicious fire in what used to be the Wake the Dead building.
50 pounds of marijuana found during interstate stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police arrested a suspect after they found 50 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
Pet pig owners given 30 days to remove animals
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND): A family's pet pigs have received an eviction notice from Effingham leaders.
K9 named Leeroy Jenkins busts man with more than 100 grams of heroin
MACON COUNTY, Ill. - (WAND) A man is facing multiple drug charges after a police dog found more than 100 grams of heroin in his car.
School board could take legal action on renovation work
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur School Board will consider legal action over drainage issues at a recently-renovated football field.
Four arrested in U of I campus brick attack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Four people, including three juveniles, are accused of attacking someone on the U of I campus.
Decatur's Darius Adams tearing up CBA
CHINA -- The hits keep on coming for MacArthur graduate Darius Adams. First it was Chinese Basketball Association Finals MVP, then FIBA Champions Cup MVP. Now Darius Adams finds himself statistically on top of the league that boasts the most former NBA players of any overseas. Adams' social media handle is @Mr_MakeItLukEZ and he's done just that this season, leading the league with 40.6 points per game to go with 6.5 assists (5th), 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals (T-4th). He's shoot...
