Man dies after being hit by semi in parking lot

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND)- A Jacksonville man died Tuesday after he was hit by a truck tractor in a gas station parking lot and dragged onto an interstate on-ramp.

The man was identified as Kevin Edwards, 47. Police say he was walking near the diesel fuel pumps at the Phillips 66 parking lot on North Oakwood Road, when a truck tractor with semi trailer pulled out from the pumps and hit him, according to Illinois State Police. The truck dragged him onto Oakwood Road and to the I-74 eastbound ramp, police said. The driver of the truck thought his vehicle was having mechanical problems and pulled over, police said.

A witness then told the truck driver that he had hit a pedestrian in the parking lot, police reported. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and Edwards died from his injuries, police said.

State police only identified the truck driver as a 45-year-old man from Martinsville, Ohio. Police said the man has not been charged with a crime.